Three North West primary school pupils suffocate in unused deep freezer

Three children suffocated while playing in a deep freezer in the Mammutla village near Taung in North West.

Three pupils suffocated while playing in a deep freezer in the Mammutla village near Taung in North West on Saturday.

According to provincial education department spokesperson Elias Malindi, the three were playing a game of getting in and out of the unused freezer, but they ended up stuck inside and subsequently suffocated.

The three children, who attended Mammutla Primary School, were Refiloe Mooki, 8, Gogontle Gaolehelwe, 8, and Ipeleng Gaolehelwe, 10.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

READ | Newborn baby’s body found in Cape Town

“On behalf of the department l would like to convey our sincere condolences to the families and the entire school community,” Matsemela said.

A multi-sectoral committee has been established to provide counselling to the pupils, teachers, school governing body members and family members of the deceased pupils.

The funerals will take place in Mammutla on Saturday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.