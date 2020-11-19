They Championed Venezuela’s Revolution. They Are Now Its Latest Victims.

The government had long endorsed such takeovers to win rural support and attempt to reduce inequality.

Suddenly, on Sept. , Ms. Granado said a black-clad special operations police squad burst into her home, threw her 9-year-old daughter to the floor and threatened to beat the activist in front of the child if she didn’t come with them. She was taken to a police station and accused of illegal land occupation and livestock rustling, a charge Ms. Granado denied.

She was released the next day for lack of evidence, but was detained again two days later, this by military commandos. Ms. Granado said in her in custody she was handcuffed, threatened with phony drug charges, and told she would be executed.

It was not an idle threat in a country where the United Nations investigators have implicated Mr. Maduro’s special operations police, known as FAES, in thousands of extrajudicial executions in poor neighborhoods in recent years.

“I was truly terrified, because apart from being a social activist, I’m also a mother,” said Ms. Granado. “The only thing I could think of were my children.”

Ms. Granado said that the timing, the brutality and the arbitrary nature of her detentions pointed to a desire by the local authorities to deter her from running for congress. She said she lives in constant fear, frequently changing safe houses.

But she said she would carry on her campaign.

“The people’s support for us is what hurts them the most,” she said, referring to the government.