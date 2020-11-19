These $30 Fleece-Lined Leggings Have 3,197 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Reviewers are raving:

“I’m 6 foot and most of that is in my legs so finding anything long enough is basically impossible. These not only reach about an inch above my ankle, but the waist actually comes up to my belly button, which is incredibly important in workout gear. Pulling these pants on was like stepping into a hug. The fleece is lightweight but cozy.”

“It doesn’t slip so I’m not constantly hiking it up, it’s warmer than the other leggings, is not oddly narrow in the calves, and is not itchy, but pretty comfortable.”

“These leggings don’t attract pet hair. Other fleece lined leggings I’ve bought online are pet hair magnets, but these are not.”

“Wore these this morning for my Sunday morning run. Thirty degrees. My legs were not cold!! I have to say, I have not had a single disappointment from Baleaf. Highly recommended!”