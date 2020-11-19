‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Sets Return Date in February 2021

RELATED STORIES

Less than two months after The Walking Dead aired its Season 10 “fauxnale,” AMC has set a premiere date for the season’s six remaining bonus episodes.

The half-dozen new installments will get underway on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9/8c, with each episode dropping on AMC+, the network’s premium streaming bundle, the Thursday before its linear debut.

Regular viewers will recall that Season 10’s “fauxnale” concluded with Daryl ending Whisperers leader Beta’s reign of terror (and in gruesome fashion); Maggie returning to the fold (just in time to save Gabriel); Virgil happening upon the MIA Connie (worse for wear but very much alive); and Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess being surrounded by what looked like stormtroopers (but were more likely Commonwealth soldiers).

As previously reported, Hilarie Burton — the real-life wife of Negan portrayer Jeffrey Dean Morgan — will appear in the bonus episodes as Negan’s late wife, Lucille, after whom he named his infamous baseball bat. Robert Patrick (Scorpion) and relative newcomer Okea Eme-Akwari will also guest-star during the six new episodes.

To tide you over until February, AMC has also dropped loglines for the six bonus episodes, which you can read below:

“Home Sweet Home” (Episode 17): Maggie has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s safety is at stake again. Daryl and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown thread.

“Find Me” (Episode 18): An adventure for Daryl and Carol turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

“One More” (Episode 19): Gabriel and Aaron search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

“Splinter” (Episode 20): Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

“Diverged” (Episode 21): Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship, or is the distance between them permanent?

“Here’s Negan” (Episode 22): Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

No need to worry about Daryl and Carol too much, though: A spinoff centered on Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s characters has been ordered at AMC, while the mothership series will end with Season 11.