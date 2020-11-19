The second-gen version of Echo Frames, Amazon's Alexa-enabled glasses that debuted last year for some customers, will be available generally on Dec. 10 for $250 (Annie Palmer/CNBC)

Annie Palmer / CNBC:
The second-gen version of Echo Frames, Amazon’s Alexa-enabled glasses that debuted last year for some customers, will be available generally on Dec. 10 for $250 — – Amazon on Thursday said it’s making the Echo Frames available to the general public, after launching the device last year …
