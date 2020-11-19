The ‘Most interceptions thrown’ quiz

The New Orleans Saints are currently 7-2, good for first place in their division and tied for the best overall record in the NFC. They appear headed for another postseason berth, but will have to make due without Drew Brees for the next few weeks. Brees is dealing with multiple cracked ribs and a punctured lung, meaning it is now Jameis Winston’s time to shine. Winston is a divisive player, having led the NFL in both passing yards and interceptions last season while in Tampa. Saints fans who have grown accustomed to Brees’ steady play over the years may be in for a bumpier than usual ride through the rest of November.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Winston had a whopping 30 interceptions in 2019, the most in one season in over 30 years. So with that in mind, how many of the QBs to lead the NFL in interceptions thrown since the 1990 season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!