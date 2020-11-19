The M1 Macs are astonishingly good and Rosetta is the exemplification of "it just works,quot;, but the iOS app experience ranges from terrible to OK, at best (John Gruber/Daring Fireball)

John Gruber / Daring Fireball:
The M1 Macs are astonishingly good and Rosetta is the exemplification of “it just works,rdquo;, but the iOS app experience ranges from terrible to OK, at best — Better necessarily implies different. — That’s one of my favorite axioms. It’s both intuitively and undeniably true.
