The Duggars Marry So Young for Sex, Derick Dillard Claims

It is not a secret that Derick Dillard is not a fan of his wife Jill Duggar‘s family and their tradition. Following the engagement announcement of his brother-in-law Justin Duggar just a day after turning 18 years old, Derick shared his opinion on why his in-laws are so eager to get married.

It started after a fan commented under Jill’s Instagram post on November 17. “Amazingly surprised that your brother is 17 and engaged!!! Why do you guys rush to marry life. He’s a kid and [Justin’s 19-year-old fiancee Claire Spivey] too!!!” the fan wrote.

Someone else defended Justin and Claire, hitting back at the user, “He’s 18. And it’s their life, not yours. Just be happy for others!” Another person then added, “he’s 18 now, they’ll never get divorced, they’re happy, surely that’s all that matters.”

Derick caught wind of the heated conversation and decided to chime in, writing matter-of-factly, “because we want to have sex.” He appeared to refer to the Duggar family’s belief that they can’t have sex before marriage. Jill herself seemingly approved of her husband’s comment by responding with a flirty smiley face emoji with its tongue sticking out.

Jill and Derick got married in 2014, when she was 23 and Derick was 25. While her siblings are more conservative, Jill and Derick are open about their active sex life as a married couple. Back in 2019, Jill even encouraged her fellow married fans to “have sex often” in addition to promoting bedroom advice book. She also made a “Bedroom Basket” giveaway to promote a “fun and sexy app” called Intimately Us.

“Y’all know how we love to support healthy marriages!! I recently came across this AMAZING app called Intimately Us. It’s a fun and sexy app for your marriage with fun bedroom games & tons of ideas to make intimacy and sex in your relationship fun and alive!” she wrote on Instagram. “Keeping our marriage strong and passionate is a priority for us, even in amidst the chaos of life! We’ve been using this app for about a month and have LOVED it!”