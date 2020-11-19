The Crown Star Emma Corrin Facts

Harry Styles once looked after Emma Corrin’s dog.
2.
Emma was born in 1995 in Royal Tunbridge Wells in England, and she attended an all-girls boarding school growing up, ironically similar to Princess Diana.
3.
One of her earliest acting roles was playing Audrey in her school’s production of Little Shop of Horrors.
4.
Emma’s mom has actually been mistaken for Princess Diana before, and one time it happened when she walked into a café in London mere hours after Diana’s death.
5.
Before The Crown, Emma previously appeared in the TV series Pennyworth as Esme Winikus and she starred in the film Misbehaviour alongside Keira Knightley.
6.
Emma was rejected from drama school, twice, and ended up studying English at Cambridge University, where she was in 19 plays as a member of the theatre group called the Cambridge Footlights.
7.
When The Crown was casting the role of Camilla Parker Bowles, they actually hired Emma to come in and just read for Diana off-camera.
8.
And, while Emma’s agent stressed that it was “not an audition,” she prepared like it was one, so she analyzed Diana’s speech patterns so she could sound like her when reading.
9.
The word Emma used to “get into” Diana’s accent was “alright,” and she would say it over and over again in order to practice the inflection of Diana’s voice.
10.
Emma found out she got the role of Princess Diana when she was with Josh O’Connor — she was told it was simply a chemistry read with Josh.
11.
Emma went through a six month training period where The Crown’s movement coach worked with her on some random things, like how Diana would stand in a doorway.
12.
To prepare for playing Diana, Emma watched Diana: In Her Own Words “about a hundred times” and she even met with Diana’s private secretary Patrick Jephson.
13.
She also read letters Prince Philip and Princess Diana wrote to each other — it helped her realize how much they related to each other since they were both outsiders in this family.
14.
The first scene Emma filmed as Diana is when Princess Diana is woken up at Balmoral before her hunt with Prince Philip.
15.
To celebrate getting the role of Princess Diana, Emma adopted an adorable dog and named him Spencer, a nod to Diana’s family.
16.
Harry Styles once looked after Emma’s dog when she went out to dinner and he happened to live nearby — she joked, “The thing I love about this is that my dog has no idea [it was Harry], which is, I think, the wonderful thing about it. For a dog, it’s just a person.”
17.
When Emma filmed the moment of Diana being followed by paparazzi, it was one of the first times Emma experienced paparazzi following her in real life — basically, there were photographers surrounding the set and trying to get a pic of Emma during this scene.
18.
Emma wasn’t much of a dancer before The Crown, and she actually learned jazz, tap, and ballet during filming.
19.
While the song was changed in the final version of the episode, Emma was actually dancing to Cher’s “Do You Believe” — there was no choreography and she just came up with the moves in the moment.
20.
She was hospitalized after filming the moment in The Crown when Princess Diana is playing in the pool with William and Harry.
21.
Emma enjoyed the first three episodes of The Crown Season 4 the most because she was able to play Diana before “the tragedy” — she explained, “it was a bittersweet thing really, honestly, capturing that joyfulness and that excitement and hope she had.”
22.
She recently wrote and directed a short film for Gucci called Red Rendezvous, and she hopes to write more in the future.
23.
And finally, Emma said the moment she felt like she had “made it” was when a friend sent her a photo of a massive billboard going up “outside her flat” for The Crown with Emma, Olivia Colman, and Gillian Anderson on it.
