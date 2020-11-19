The challenge of virtual board meetings

Good morning.

Are virtual board meetings as effective as in-person board meetings? A full 45% of those responding to a NACD survey being released this morning say, “no.” Only 15% say, “yes.” The remainder sit on the fence.

The challenge? According to 72% of those responding, it’s the loss of “nonverbal communication between directors.” Eye rolls, strategic slumps, purposeful notetaking, and other well-worn tools of board room persuasion apparently lose their power over Zoom. Still, 93% of the respondents said their board was “able to govern effectively in the new environment,” while 63% said their time commitment as a director went up.

“Clearly virtual meetings are not the same as in-person meetings, and many surveyed report missing the unique value of these in-person meetings,” said NACD CEO Peter Gleason. “However, because directors report being able to effectively govern in these conditions, I would expect many boards to experiment with virtual meetings to see how they are best used, and to ultimately find some balance between the two in the years ahead.”

While 26% of the directors reported attending an in-person board meeting in this year, and another 36% expect to attend one in the first quarter next year, the remaining 38% say they don’t expect an in-person meeting until after the end of March 2021. You can read the full report here.

Separately, in reporting on ’s CEO Roundtables yesterday, I missed the session on subscription businesses. Zuora CEO Tien Tzuo offered this bit of wisdom on building a successful subscription business: Never sit still. “The most important thing is to get something out there, and then go through this process of experiment and learning.”

