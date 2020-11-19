‘The Breakfast Club’ Hosts Clarify Shady Comments on Megan Thee Stallion

Instagram

In a new episode, Angela Yee and Charmalagne Tha God insist that they have no issue with the ‘Savage hitmaker, instead, they are questioning the raptress’ label.

“The Breakfast Club” hosts raised people’s eyebrows when they appeared to shade Megan Thee Stallion following her GQ interview after seemingly cancelling her appearance on the radio. However, they clarified in the Wednesday, November 18 that they had no issue with the “Savage” hitmaker, instead, they were questioning the label.

“We have always shown love to Meg The Stallion,” Angela Yee said. “I’ve personally interviewed Meg The Stallion several times, she’s always been amazing so I wanted to say that first and foremost before we clear some things up… Don’t put that on Meg because I don’t think she’s the person sending out–like Envy said it’s the label that sends it out.”

“This was never a shot at Megan Thee Stallion. She never said, ‘I’m not doing The Breakfast Club’ or any of those things,” she went on saying.

Charlamagne Tha God added, "Salute to Megan. We're sending her love, light, and energy. Like you said, Yee, I think people missed the part where we said we're a hundred percent sure it's the label. It's the representatives." He then blasted alllabels for "not keeping the same energy for Black media outlets and publications that they do with the White ones."





Prior to this, Charmalagne and DJ Envy lamented over Megan’s interview with the magazine in which she discussed her controversial shooting drama with Tory Lanez. “Meg was supposed to be here this week but she um…they had a long laundry list of things not to talk to her about and it was all Tory Lanez and that situation-related,” said Charlamagne. “I just don’t like when artists go to White publications and spill their guts but when they come to the Black media outlets they have a long list of things not to talk about.”

“I think it’s crazy because when she does White publications, she’s able to talk and talk about everything that she wants to talk about but when she goes to the Black press and Black publications, there’s a list that the label sends out that [says], ‘Don’t ask her about this, don’t talk about this, don’t talk about that… But we the ones that support her and hold her down and play her music and talk about all the good things that she does and go through all that stuff,” DJ Envty added.