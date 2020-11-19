The Breakfast Club Clarifies Megan Thee Stallion Remarks

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The Breakfast Club has cleared up their controversial remarks about Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion — after slamming her for only giving the scoop to white publications.

The trio says their remarks were aimed at her label and not her:

“Don’t put that on Meg, like Envy said, it’s the label that sends it out,” Angela Yee said. “This was not a shot at Megan Thee Stallion. She never said, ‘I’m not doing The Breakfast Club. It wasn’t all Tory Lanez [related], they said we couldn’t discuss her New York Times op-ed, which I would’ve loved to discuss because I thought it was powerful.”

