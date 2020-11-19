The Breakfast Club Clarifies Megan Thee Stallion Remarks

The Breakfast Club has cleared up their controversial remarks about Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion — after slamming her for only giving the scoop to white publications.

The trio says their remarks were aimed at her label and not her:

“Don’t put that on Meg, like Envy said, it’s the label that sends it out,” Angela Yee said. “This was not a shot at Megan Thee Stallion. She never said, ‘I’m not doing The Breakfast Club. It wasn’t all Tory Lanez [related], they said we couldn’t discuss her New York Times op-ed, which I would’ve loved to discuss because I thought it was powerful.”

Charlamagne then weighed in:

“What I was expressing yesterday had nothing to do with Megan, and everything to do with label folks not keeping the same energy with Black media and publications that they do with the white ones. I pointed out the fact they didn’t do that with GQ Magazine.”

