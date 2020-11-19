Symantec says a hacking group believed to be sponsored by the Chinese gov't has exploited the Zerologon vulnerability in companies worldwide since Oct. 2019 (Charlie Osborne/ZDNet)

Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
Symantec says a hacking group believed to be sponsored by the Chinese gov’t has exploited the Zerologon vulnerability in companies worldwide since Oct. 2019 — A massive campaign is underway around the globe, with automotive, pharmaceutical and engineering entities top targets.
