Symantec says a hacking group believed to be sponsored by the Chinese gov't has exploited the Zerologon vulnerability in companies worldwide since Oct. 2019 (Charlie Osborne/ZDNet)

Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:

Symantec says a hacking group believed to be sponsored by the Chinese gov’t has exploited the Zerologon vulnerability in companies worldwide since Oct. 2019  —  A massive campaign is underway around the globe, with automotive, pharmaceutical and engineering entities top targets.

