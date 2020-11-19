Superannuation rise to 12 per cent could be scrapped following retirement income review

The federal government will consider scrapping a series of already-legislated increases to Australia’s superannuation guarantee after an independent review found the changes would hurt workers’ living standards.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced the major findings of the review, chaired by distinguished former Treasury official Mike Callaghan, at a press conference this morning.

He also highlighted the “once in a century” global economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic as a key consideration.

Despite this, the 600-page report found broadly that Australia’s retirement income system “is sound, is sustainable and is effective and it’s well placed to deal with the economic volatility as well as the aging in our society”, Mr Frydenberg said.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the findings of the independent retirement income review should give Australians confidence. ()

The Treasurer said the report was “very comprehensive” and “should give Australians confidence” about the retirement income system.

However, it found that planned changes to the superannuation rate would strip around two per cent from Australians’ earnings during their working life.

The superannuation rate is currently scheduled to increase from 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent of an individual’s wages from July 1, 2021 before gradually rising to 12 per cent.

Mr Frydenberg said that any changes to the superannuation rate were a “trade-off” between a person’s working income and saving for retirement.

Quoting the report, Mr Frydenberg said “maintaining the superannuation guarantee rate at 9.5 per cent would allow for higher living standards in working life”.

Instead, the report recommends encouraging a more efficient use of Australians’ current savings and promoting home ownership as two key measures to provide security in retirement.

The Treasurer emphasised that any changes to the already-legislated rise in the superannuation rate will be carefully considered by the Prime Minister and other members of Cabinet.

“We will consider this report, we will consider other views that have been placed out there and we will make a decision about that in light of current circumstances before the scheduled increase takes place,” he said.

“The key point also to underline here is that we are living in a very different economic environment than we were this last year.

“We have been subject, as a nation and a global economy, to a once in a century economic shock with COVID-19.

“It has had a major impact on employment, on wages, on the labour market more generally, as well as the economy so we need to make decisions based on the economic facts at the .”

Aged pension ‘in top 25 per cent’ of OECD countries

The review has validated Australia’s aged pension rate as both sustainable and effective, Mr Frydenberg said, finding it has increased faster than both inflation and wage growth over the past decade.

“Australia’s aged pension, based on gross earnings, is in the top 25 per cent of OECD countries, and that does not even take into account the additional support to retirees – whether it is through our transfer system or our health system and our ageing system,” he said.

Roughly 71 per cent of Australians over 65 receive pension payments and around 60 per cent of those receive the full payment.

The scheme currently accounts for 2.5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, but that is predicted to fall to around 2.3 per cent by 2060 as the superannuation system matures.

“The report points out that the aged pension helps reduce inequality, and it does so because those on lower incomes receive a higher rate of the pension,” the Treasurer noted.