Spike Lee made a delightful cameo alongside Cole Anthony on NBA Draft night

And … scene.

With the 2020 NBA Draft taking place virtually, some interesting house parties also took place, some interesting characters got air time — even some unexpected ones.

Enter Spike Lee, the legendary, critically acclaimed director, who somehow, someway, managed to make his way into the Cole Anthony household, where Lee celebrated, exuberantly, when Anthony was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 15th pick.

Lee, a noted longtime diehard Knicks fan, appears to be connected to Cole Anthony through his father Greg Anthony, who spent four years with the Knicks as their backup point guard in the early ’90s. Anthony was a cog in the Knicks’ 1993-94 NBA Finals run.

There was some speculation that the Knicks would be hot after the North Carolina guard, but that didn’t come to pass: With New York’s first pick (No. 8), they took Dayton’s Obi Toppin. Anthony was selected at No. 15, eight picks before the Knicks’ second first-round pick.

Coincidentally, Nov. 18 happened to be the anniversary of the release of the Lee-directed “Malcolm X,” the critically acclaimed biopic about the civil rights leader.

We’ll see whether Anthony can reach equivalent levels of acclaim on the court.