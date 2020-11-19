Some bosses are planning to cut the pay of employees who moved away during pandemic

Article content continued

The pandemic is reconfiguring a large swath of the U.S. workforce, with about 35 per cent of employees working from home because of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Census data gathered from late October through Nov. 9. Many white-collar workers who had returned to the office are being forced back home by a recent record-setting spike in infections, which have killed almost 250,000 Americans and sickened more than 11 million. Still, a majority of U.S. workers — those in sales, services and essential jobs — are unable to work from home.

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, who has said many workers will never come back to the office, told his employees in May that while they are free to move away from costly Silicon Valley to more affordable communities, they should anticipate their future pay to reflect the lower living costs. Other tech firms have since made similar statements, including Slack Technologies Inc. and Box Inc. Tech made up only 13 per cent of the companies in the Willis Towers Watson survey, suggesting many other companies are also looking at pay cuts.

Photo by Erin Scott/ files

Employers are also studying how to account for the costs of remote work, such as adding more benefits for emergency child care or reimbursements for using home technology. Only 28 per cent of employers said they had no plans to change their compensation regime to adapt to remote work. The survey also found that the executives now predict about a third of their employees to be working from home full-time in three years, up from 5 per cent three years ago.