SEC seeks judgement after ‘no show’ in $9M Meta 1 Coin fraud case By Cointelegraph

The SEC filed its Nov. 18 motion for a default judgment after the defendants failed to appear to put their case, despite having corresponded with both the court and legal representation. The defendants are Meta 1 Coin Trust, Clear International Trust, and Ironheart Trust, and individuals Robert P. Dunlap, Nicole Bowdler, Wanda Traversie-Warner, and Alfred Warner Jr.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has requested a default judgment against three companies and four individuals associated with the allegedly fraudulent art and gold-backed cryptocurrency Meta 1 Coin.

