Seahawks vs. Cardinals live score, updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

MVP candidates will go head to head on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 11 when the Seahawks take on the Cardinals.

Kyler Murray led Arizona to a 37-34 overtime victory over Seattle in Week 7, completing 34 of 48 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 67 yards and an additional score.

Russell Wilson, meanwhile, looked like the MVP frontrunner heading into that game before being outplayed and falling into a subsequent slump. Wilson ran for 84 yards and completed 33 of 50 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns against the Cardinals, but he also threw three interceptions. In three games since then, he’s thrown just six touchdowns to four interceptions and three lost fumbles. He’s coming off his worst game of the season in Week 10 against the Rams, when he completed just 22 of 37 for 248 yards with three giveaways.

Murray has launched himself to the front of the MVP race with his recent play. He’s currently on pace to be the first player in NFL history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. Murray has more total yards (2,979) and touchdowns (27) than Lamar Jackson had through games in 2019, when he was unanimously voted MVP.

Murray definitely doesn’t have the award locked up, though. Wilson is still having a great season, and with the Seahawks (6-3) and Cardinals (6-3) even in the NFC West, their clash could have both playoff and award implications.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Seahawks vs. Cardinals on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 10 game.

MORE: Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Seahawks vs. Cardinals score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Cardinals 0 — — — 0 Seahawks 7 — — — 7

Seahawks vs. Cardinals live updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

(All Times ET)

8:31 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, SEAHAWKS. Russell Wilson scrambles and finds D.K. Metcalf in the back corner of the end zone for a 25-yard TD. Seattle leads 7-0 with 8:45 left in the first quarter.

8:22 p.m. — Cardinals win the toss. They’ll elect to defer and the Seahawks will get the ball to start.

‘Thursday Night Football’ start time

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Thursday, Nov. 12 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, now with more TV options thanks to the addition of Fox to the broadcast.

NFL Week 10 schedule

Below is the complete schedule for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Game Time (ET) TV channel Seahawks vs. Cardinals 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 22

Game Time (ET) TV channel Falcons at Saints 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Eagles at Browns 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Washington 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Steelers at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Patriots at Texans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Titans at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Dolphins at Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cowboys at Vikings 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Packers at Colts 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Chiefs at Raiders 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 23