‘Scared Straight’ Transgender Ms Foxxy Dating Teen Boy She ‘Scared’ Straight!!

Reality star Ms Foxxy from the hit reality show Beyond Scared Straight appears to now be dating the teenage boy that she was trying to “scare straight,” according to images that has seen.

A&E’s hit series Beyond Scared Straight is one of the network’s biggest hits. In that series, potential criminals – especially teenagers – are sent to prison, where inmates try and convince them to straighten out their lives.

NBA STAR DWUGHT HOWARD ELOPES w/ WNBA PLAYER

One of the most interesting scenes was between a transgender inmate named Ms Foxxy, and a teenage boy.

Ms Foxxy talked to the boy about how difficult it is to be in prison, especially for teenage boys. She also talked about all the brutal sexual abuse she faced behind bars.

The scene took place in 2014.

Here’s the scene:

Well, Ms Foxxy was eventually released from prison, and is word is that she’s now dating the boy.

Here are pics of the two, looking like a couple. News of their dating was first broken in a video that you can watch HERE