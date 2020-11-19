‘Scared Straight’ Transgender Ms Foxxy Dating Teen Boy She ‘Scared’ Straight!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Reality star Ms Foxxy from the hit reality show Beyond Scared Straight appears to now be dating the teenage boy that she was trying to “scare straight,” according to images that has seen.

A&E’s hit series Beyond Scared Straight is one of the network’s biggest hits. In that series, potential criminals – especially teenagers – are sent to prison, where inmates try and convince them to straighten out their lives.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR