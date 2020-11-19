Samantha Akkineni indulges in some heavy lifting in the gym

Samantha Akkineni is super-active on social media. Her posts for her husband Naga Chaitanya are all things love. And her posts dedicated to her cute four-legged pet melt our hearts. The actress always shares some happy and fun stuff from her life. Today the actress decides to leave us motivated for a fitter body.



Samantha took to her Instagram today to share an amazing click of herself working out. In the picture, we see that the diva is lifting some heavy weights and making sure she nails the exercise. Looks like Samantha doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to make sure that she is in her best shape and in the process in doing so, she also makes sure that she leaves her fans and netizens motivated.







The actress will be marking her web-debut in the forthcoming season of Family Man. She will be playing a negative role in the series which is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee.