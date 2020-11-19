Salman Khan isolates himself as his driver and two staff members test COVID-19 positive

Online portal reports that Salman Khan’s driver Ashok and two of his household staff members have been tested COVID-19 positive recently. This puts the entire family of Salman Khan in danger and hence the superstar and his family have self-quarantined themselves for the next 14 days.



According to reports in the portal, Salman Khan and his family will isolate themselves. Moreover, his staff members have been admitted to Bombay Hospital and the actor is making sure that his team gets the best treatment and gets cured soon. The Khan-family was all excited to celebrate Salim and Salma Khan’s wedding anniversary but looks like looking at the current scenario, the plans remain uncertain and might be cancelled.





Salman Khan who hosts the latest season of Bigg Boss on weekends, might not be able to join the inmates this week as he is observing isolation. Salman Khan had recently completed shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and was going to start shooting for Antim and Tiger 3 in the coming weeks.