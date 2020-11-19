Sada Baby Attacks Female Rappers: B*tch, You Known For Shakin’ Ass!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Rapper Sada Baby decided to spread some hate to the women in the rap game, accusing them of using their assets to sell music.

“B*tch, if you known for f* ckin’ pornos and all that type of sh*t, f*ck yo music! Ain’t nobody takin’ you seriously as no motherf* ckin’ artist. Care ’bout none of that sh*t. B*tch, you known for shakin’ ass, showin’ titties, f*ckin’ OnlyFans all that type of sh*t. Whatever, b*tch. Don’t nobody give a f*ck about recordin’ no motherf* ckin’ music. Be real wit’ yourself,” he said via Instagram.

