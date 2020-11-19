Rugby news, Dave Rennie names three changes for Wallabies squad to face Argentina

Dave Rennie has made three changes to his starting XV for the Wallabies’ Tri Nations showdown against Argentina in Newcastle on Saturday night.

Veteran prop Scott Sio comes straight in for the injured James Slipper at loosehead prop, while Taniela Tupou who starts for the third time this Test season in the number three jersey.

Ned Hanigan will start at blindside flanker in the third and final change to the starting team, joined in the back row by skipper Michael Hooper.

The Wallabies prepare to face Argentina on Saturday night. (Getty)

“After being left out in our last Test we got the reaction we expected from Scott, his preparation this week has been excellent and his experience will be invaluable against Argentina,” Rennie said.

“As a group, we know respect is earned daily and understand the importance of backing up our last performance with another quality effort on Saturday night.

“The tournament is evenly poised and our fate is in our own hands. We saw how much passion Argentina play with in their performance last weekend and we’re excited by the challenge in Newcastle.”

The Tri Nations is very much up for grabs after Argentina stunned the All Blacks for their first-ever win against the Kiwis in international Test history.

Wallabies line-up vs Argentina

1. Scott Sio (66 Tests)

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (7 Tests)

3. Taniela Tupou (23 Tests)

4. Rob Simmons (104 Tests)

5. Matt Philip (7 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (23 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (103 Tests)

8. Harry Wilson (4 Tests)

9. Nic White (35 Tests)

10. Reece Hodge (43 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (32 Tests)

12. Hunter Paisami (4 Tests)

13. Jordan Petaia (6 Tests)

14. Tom Wright (1 Test)

15. Tom Banks (9 Tests)

Replacements

16. Folau Fainga’a (14 Tests)

17. Angus Bell (1 Test)

18. Allan Alaalatoa (39 Tests)

19. Rob Valetini (2 Tests)

20. Liam Wright (4 Tests)

21. Jake Gordon (3 Tests)

22. Noah Lolesio (2 Tests)