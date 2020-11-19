Ross Stores Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . Ross Stores Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – Ross Stores (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Ross Stores announced earnings per share of $1.02 on revenue of $3.75B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.6 on revenue of $3.42B.

Ross Stores shares are down 5% from the beginning of the year, still down 11.14% from its 52 week high of $124.16 set on February 20. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 32.68% from the start of the year.

Ross Stores shares gained 2.02% in after-hours trade following the report.

Ross Stores follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Ross Stores’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on October 29, who reported EPS of $12.37 on revenue of $96.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $7.41 on revenue of $92.78B.

Alibaba ADR had beat expectations on November 5 with second quarter EPS of $18 on revenue of $155.06B, compared to forecast for EPS of $13.82 on revenue of $154.87B.

