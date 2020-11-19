Rockhampton’s ‘accidental’ mayor claims victory after being offered city’s top job

Rockhampton’s accidental Mayor Chris “Pineapple” Hooper has claimed victory and says he intends to be sworn in to the city’s top job.

The anti- Adani activist has drawn comparisons to Steven Bradbury, who came from behind to win the speed skating event at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Chris “Pineapple” Hooper has officially been offered the Rockhampton Mayor’s job. (Facebook)

The current legislation states a mayor or councillor would be replaced by the next highest polling candidate if they were to die or resign in the first 12 months of their term.

After receiving a confirmation letter from the electoral commission last night, Mr Hooper shared the news on Facebook.

“IT’S A WIN!! The man, the myth and.. THE MAYOR,” he wrote.

“Chris Hooper, Rockhampton’s beloved “Pineapple” is now the official mayor of his town.

“He is looking forward to being sworn in on Tuesday November. Will post details of the live streaming.”

Mr Hooper told the new role would be challenging.

“The Mayor’s got to chair the meetings, you know, so that’s a whole new ball game for me,” he said.

“I hate that sort of stuff.”

Chris “Pineapple” Hooper came second in the Rockhampton Local Government Election. (Nine)

But Mr Hooper’s in the top job could be short, with the state government set to introduce new laws that will trigger a by-election in the city.

Local Government Minister Steven Miles defended the decision to end Mr Hooper’s reign.

“It wouldn’t be fair to the people of Rockhampton to have a Mayor that they didn’t vote for,” he said.

Mr Hooper said the move wasn’t fair.

“They’ve changed the rules again, you can’t do that,” he said.

He says he plans to run in the by-election and is confident about his chances of winning.