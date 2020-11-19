Roblox files S-1 for its IPO, reports $589M in revenue for the first nine months of 2020 on losses of $206M, 22.2B hours engaged, up 122% YoY, and 31.1M DAUs (Dan Primack/Axios)

Dan Primack / Axios:
Roblox files S-1 for its IPO, reports $589M in revenue for the first nine months of 2020 on losses of $206M, 22.2B hours engaged, up 122% YoY, and 31.1M DAUs — Roblox, a Silicon Valley-based based social gaming platform for tweens and teens, on Thursday filed for a $1 billion initial public offering.
