Report: Drew Brees out at least two weeks

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton refused to even hint at a timeline for the recovery of starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

“No update,” Payton said of the 41-year-old, who is confirmed to be dealing with a total of five fractured ribs on both sides of his body and a collapsed lung coming off last Sunday’s 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Later in the day, however, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (h/t Kevin Patra) said that Brees will be out a minimum of two weeks, meaning the signal-caller will miss this Sunday’s divisional showdown with the Atlanta Falcons and the Nov. 29 game against the Denver Broncos.

New Orleans has a rematch with Atlanta on Dec. 6.

Payton hasn’t yet declared if former first overall draft pick Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill, New Orleans’ “Swiss Army knife” of a QB, will start this weekend. Winston filled in for Brees versus the 49ers and connected on 6-of-10 passes for 63 yards with two sacks.

“Both of these young guys have progressed and have advanced, understanding what we’re doing, and there’s a confidence level we have in both players,” Payton said about the healthy QBs on his depth chart. “They’re different-type players. But I think it’s a strong room, and we’re gonna lean heavily on a few of these other guys right now.”

The Saints sit atop the NFC South standings at 7-2, a half-game ahead of Tampa Bay with two wins over the Bucs in hand. Tampa’s bye doesn’t come until Week 13.