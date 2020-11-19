Rapper Sheck Wes Makes The NBA Draft

Rapper Sheck Wes has been keeping a low profile since the allegations of domestic abuse surfaced online — but on Wednesday, he announced on his social media that he made the NBA drafts.

“Damn… it’s really real , The 2020 NBA DRAFT , all my life I always wanted to follow my passion for music and basketball . Playing basketball and going to play pro in the @nba is something that I always strived for,” he captioned a post featuring several images on him on the basketball court.

“Tonight that dream comes true! I want to thank the @nba for their hard work with the growing the game and every team that gave me an opportunity to work out and talk with them . I also want to thank my team and my fans for always being there ! TUNE IN TO THE 2020 NBA DRAFT tonight !!!!”

Unfortunately, no teams scooped the rapper up. But he wasted no time releasing his new video — “Been Ballin [Draft 2020].”

Watch the video below.