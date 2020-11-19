Randy Moss under fire for calling out a high school QB on ‘C’Mon, Man!’

Randy Moss has received criticism for calling out a high school quarterback by name on his ‘C’Mon, Man!’ segment.

During ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” pregame coverage, Moss shared a blunder by the Fayetteville Bulldogs, who were up by one over Little Rock Central.

On 4th and 32 with only seconds left in the game, the team made the fateful choice to snap the ball and take a knee. The decision led to Central kicking a game-winning field goal that advanced Little Rock in the Arkansas High School playoffs.

Moss called out Fayetteville’s quarterback by name for not knowing the rules of the game.

The highlight starts at the 1:35 mark.

MORE: NFL will have all-Black officiating crew for first time ever on ‘MNF’ for Rams-Bucs game

Fayetteville head coach Casey Dick was not happy with Moss and took full responsibility for the bad call.

It’s disheartening to see @espn run a segment like this on a kid. I as HIS HEAD COACH take full responsibility. Any criticism needs to be directed towards me. @BladenFike is a tremendous young man with a bright future! Proud to be his coach! #FamilY — CaseyDick (@CdickC) November 17, 2020

Others called out Moss, including the quarterback himself.