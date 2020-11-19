Rakul Preet Singh roped in for Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn

After directing U Me Aur Hum (2008) and Shivaay (2016), Ajay Devgn is going back to direction with a project titled Mayday and which stars Amitabh Bachchan.

The highly anticipated thrilling drama will have Rakul Preet Singh join its stellar cast. Rakul will be seen essaying the role of a co-pilot in this edge of the seat drama. This will be her second outing with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De and she will be sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan for the very first time.



Talking about joining the Mayday team, Rakul shares “I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and am extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too:) When I decided to be an actor like all the other aspiring actors I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true.”





Ajay Devgn returns to direction after 4 years. His last directorial Shivaay was a gritty-drama and audiences were left amazed with this hunk’s direction-skills. Meanwhile, the actor has many other projects up his sleeve – the remake of Kaithi, portions of Maidaan are left to be shot and Indra Kumar’s Thank God which will yet again see him with Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth Malhotra too stars in the project.