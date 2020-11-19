Prince Royce Is Hoping This Is Finally the Year He Wins a Latin Grammy

Royce isn’t the only one scheduled to perform. J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Rauw Alejandro, Lupita Infante, Anuel AA, Alex Cuba, Kany García and Karol G are just a few of the big names on the star-studded list.

And while the event will be anchored in Miami, other performers will be rocking out from locations across the globe. For instance, Alejandro Fernández, Christian Nodal and Calibre 50 will be taking the stage in Guadalajara and Fito Páez and Nathy Peluso will be performing from Buenos Aires. But that’s not all. José Luis Perales, Bad Bunny and Anitta will be performing from Madrid, San Juan and Rio de Janeiro, respectively.

And just when you thought the Biggest Night in Latin Music couldn’t get any bigger, the Latin Recording Academy pulled out another surprise. Pitbull will be performing with a band of frontline works and responders who have been serving amid the global coronavirus pandemic.