Pompeo, on visit to Israel, says will travel to Golan Heights By

© . U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Al Zayani meet in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM () – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he would visit the Golan Heights, territory Israel captured from Syria and occupied in the 1967 Middle East war, in a break from previous U.S. administrations’ policy.
“Today I’ll have the chance to visit the Golan Heights. The simple recognition of this as part of Israel, too, was a decision President Trump made (in 2019) that is historically important and simply a recognition of reality,” he said in Jerusalem.
