Poker network now gives ‘95% of payouts’ in Bitcoin — around $160M monthly By Cointelegraph

Poker network now gives ‘95% of payouts’ in Bitcoin — around $160M monthly
Winning Poker Network, an online network that supports numerous online poker websites across the world, has reported a surge in demand for payouts.
In an Nov. 19 report from Bloomberg, the CEO behind Winning Poker Network, or WPN, said that up to 95% of poker players are currently requesting to be paid in Bitcoin (BTC).
