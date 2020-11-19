Pixelmator releases Pixelmator Pro 2.0, which will run natively on Macs with M1, says features like ML Super Resolution will be up to 15x faster on the new Macs (Monica Chin/The Verge)

Monica Chin / The Verge:
Pixelmator releases Pixelmator Pro 2.0, which will run natively on Macs with M1, says features like ML Super Resolution will be up to 15x faster on the new Macs — Plus, a big redesign,nbsp; — Pixelmator has announced Pixelmator Pro 2.0, the newest update to the image-editing software Pixelmator Pro.
