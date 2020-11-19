Pictures: Disha Patani steps out with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have never openly admitted to dating each other, but it is rather obvious from their actions that the two are more than friends. Not just Tiger, but Tiger’s family including his father, mother and sister, all of them gel well with Disha. It is a known fact that Disha and Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff are the closest of friends and are often snapped chilling with each other. Whether it is making a fun video at home or going out for lunch somewhere, Krishna and Disha are fond of each other and enjoy each other’s company a lot.

Today we spotted these two girls, as they headed out for some shopping. Disha was dressed in a jet black Adidas original lowers and a string all-black top. She and Krishna swiftly headed to their ride as the shutterbugs batted continuously on spotting them together. Check out the pictures below…