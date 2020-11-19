Photos: Rakul Preet Singh leaves for a vacation to the Maldives with her family

Rakul Preet Singh has been in the news off late because of her new projects. Be it the untitled film with Arjun Kapoor, Attack alongside John Abraham or Mayday with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The actress has some great projects in her kitty. Post the lockdown Rakul returned back to work only a few weeks back and now we spotted the actress as she decided to take some time off from her routine and head for a holiday.

Rakul Preet Singh was clicked with her brother Aman Preet Singh, mom Kulwinder Singh and dad Rajender Singh at the airport earlier this morning. Rakul Preet kept her airport look absolutely fuss-free as she opted for a pair of camouflage pants and a jet-black crop top with her hair knotted up in a bun. She graciously posed for the paparazzi along with her family before heading inside. The actress has left for a family holiday in the Maldives as she wants to wrap up the last few months of 2020 the right way. Take a look at all the pictures from the spot.