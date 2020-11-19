Philadelphia 76ers offload $149 million star Al Horford in draft day deal with OKC Thunder

As NBA draft day goes into full swing the Philadelphia 76ers have made a move that will inevitably help Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

After just one season in the city of brotherly love, Al Horford is reportedly on his way to Oklahoma City in a deal that will see 2020 champion Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson go to the 76ers.

Al Horford (L) and Joel Embiid (Getty)

Philadelphia will also send a lightly-protected 2025 first-round pick and the 34th selection in Thursday’s draft to the Thunder, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Horford’s addition from the Celtics a season ago never gave the team an edge and created more confusion inside the paint.

The move will see Horford’s huge $US109 million ($A149 million) deal off Phily’s books and will give the Sixers some much needed shooting.

Horford (L) on the bench with Ben Simmons. (Getty)

Its been an up and down year for Green. After winning the 2020 championship with the Lakers he was traded to OKC earlier this week in a deal that saw Dennis Schroder head to Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old, who has won NBA titles in back-to-back seasons, is owed a little over $US15 million for the upcoming season, before he becomes a free agent.