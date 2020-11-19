PhD candidate Nijinsky Dix, Murders Boyfriend After 3 Months Of Dating

A prominent Black PhD student at the University of Illinois Chicago was charged with murdering her new boyfriend in Washington, D.C., has learned.

According to police and court documents, Nijinsky Latassia Dix, 37, of Jacksonville, Fla., was arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of an unregistered firearm,

The Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release that Latassia shot and killed a man she had just begun dating 3 months ago, Terry Hickman, 44,

When officers arrived at Latassia’s home, officers she was, kneeling at the victim’s feet and holding a handgun,. The cops asked to her drop the weapon and she did, the documents stated.

Latassia was talking to her mother on her cellphone also. Officers picked up the phone and talked to Latassia’s mother, the court documents stated.

“The individual stated the defendant called her and stated, ‘He pushed me, and I shot him,'” the court filings continued.

Latassia was taken to a police station where claimed that she suffered from memory loss. During an interview with detectives, she was shown a photograph of Hickman, Dix began crying and repeating “get it away from me.”

At one point she then said, “you don’t do people you love like that, that’s not love, I don’t want that, he can’t do people like that, you don’t do people you love like that. I’m sorry.”

Detectives also talked to an individual who said “the woman was stalking the decedent and that she was from out of state but somehow found out where he resided,” according to the court filings.

That person said Latassia and Terry had a three-month long relationship that ended in May.