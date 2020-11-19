Patrick Dempsey On Meredith Grey In Grey’s Anatomy

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for the current season of Grey’s Anatomy.
Anyone who watched last week’s Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere was hit by a wild twist: the return of Derek (Patrick Dempsey), who died back in season 11.
Derek only showed up after Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) passed out in the hospital’s parking lot — and during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (via Us Weekly) Dempsey confirmed that the dreamlike sequence was a result of Meredith having contracted COVID-19.
“I was like, what a great opportunity for people and how great it would be for the fans, really, to see everybody reunited in this sort of bizarre way,” he said.
“And [showrunner Krista Vernoff] came up with this concept where I would come and visit [Meredith] in her COVID dream.”
Wait — what? That’s right: Dempsey just confirmed what you might have been suspecting. Meredith Grey has COVID-19.
Although Dempsey’s already spilled the beans on what’s really going on with his return, he’s not so loose-lipped on how many more episodes he’ll appear in: “That’s a good question. I’m not sure how many [episodes]. I know I’m throughout the season. He comes back to visit.”
We can only guess what happens next — but, if you’re a Grey’s stan, you’re used to that.
