Oprah And Barack Obama Interview Technology

“We should’ve done this in outer space.”
This week, Oprah released a new interview with former president Barack Obama for the latest episode of The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+.
The hour-long conversation, which is available to watch for free on AppleTV+ this month, appeared to be a cozy in-person fireside chat…
…except they weren’t actually sitting in the same room at all! It was 100% green screen magic:
Due to social distancing, Obama was in Washington D.C., while Oprah filmed in California…
Oprah credits Drew Barrymore with the inspiration behind this “miracle technology” — in September, Drew held this virtual interview on The Drew Barrymore Show with her former Charlie’s Angels costars Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz.
All I can say is, we’re living in the future!
If you told me this was real footsies and not green screen footsies, I would 100% believe you!
In conclusion, you’ll find me staring at this GIF all day long:
Check out Oprah’s conversation with former president Barack Obama for free this month on AppleTV+.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!