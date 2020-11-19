Oprah And Barack Obama Interview Technology

“We should’ve done this in outer space.”

This week, Oprah released a new interview with former president Barack Obama for the latest episode of The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+.

The @BarackObama Conversation is now available on @appletv+. In his masterful new memoir #APromisedLand, former President Obama lets us ALL the way in. In 701 pages, he takes us inside the Oval Office, the Situation Room, the Cabinet Room, and sometimes even the bedroom.


The hour-long conversation, which is available to watch for free on AppleTV+ this month, appeared to be a cozy in-person fireside chat…

…except they weren’t actually sitting in the same room at all! It was 100% green screen magic:

Did y’all know that me and former President @BarackObama weren’t even in the same room for this interview? He was in D.C. and I was in California. But thanks to the power of technology (and @DrewBarrymore), now I may never leave my house 😂

Due to social distancing, Obama was in Washington D.C., while Oprah filmed in California…

Oprah credits Drew Barrymore with the inspiration behind this “miracle technology” — in September, Drew held this virtual interview on The Drew Barrymore Show with her former Charlie’s Angels costars Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz.

All I can say is, we’re living in the future!

If you told me this was real footsies and not green screen footsies, I would 100% believe you!

In conclusion, you’ll find me staring at this GIF all day long:

Check out Oprah’s conversation with former president Barack Obama for free this month on AppleTV+.

