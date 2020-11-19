Opinion: Air travel needs rapid COVID testing now

Article content continued

As an added safeguard, all eligible participants would be closely monitored throughout the pilot to keep health and safety at the forefront. They would be required, among other conditions, to submit daily reports of any symptoms, adhere to social distancing and other health protocols, and maintain a log of close contacts while undergoing the pilot.

Widespread rapid testing at airports would be a huge step in minimizing quarantine requirements over both the short and long term. The mandatory two-week quarantine is one of the biggest barriers to international travel right now, and the rapid test is a science-backed approach that can better determine who needs to quarantine and who can go about their daily lives, while adhering to all other provincial, federal and public health guidelines.

Toronto Pearson International Airport is the busiest airport in the country so the business case is very strong for a program that could reduce or eliminate mandatory quarantine for passengers who test negative. In 2018 alone, 49.5 million passengers travelled through Pearson. Rapid testing is a potential game changer for these passengers and by extension for the air and transportation sector.

Health and safety are obviously top of mind for Canadians and the aviation sector needs to uphold the highest standards and protocols to help make their return to travel as safe and responsible as possible.

Along with industry-leading cleaning and sanitation procedures on aircraft, a rapid test at the airport is a scientific way to help Canadians travel with confidence. After months of staying at home, coupled with the impending long, cold winter season, the reality is that many people may be thinking of travelling, whether for business, leisure or personal circumstances, but they want to do it in the safest way possible. Rapid testing can help give peace of mind for those who want or need to travel at this time.