Oasis Network mainnet launches touting privacy for loans and genomes By Cointelegraph

Oasis Network mainnet launches touting privacy for loans and genomes
Oasis Labs has announced the successful launch of its Oasis Network mainnet, with more than 70 independent validators already live.
Oasis is a privacy focused Layer 1 network that claims a throughput of 1000 transactions per second designed to support decentralized applications. In June 2018, Oasis raised $45 million from crypto venture heavyweights including A16z, Binance Labs, Pantera, and Polychain. Oasis allows data to be encrypted, and for privacy policies surrounding its use to be enforced through smart contracts
