NRL news, Wests Tigers sign James Roberts on two-year deal

The Wests Tigers have officially announced the signing of former Rabbitohs star James Roberts ahead of the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old has joined the club on a two-year deal that will see him remain in Concord until at least the end of the 2022 NRL season, dependent on options in the club’s favour.

Roberts said he was excited for the opportunity to join Wests Tigers after he was officially released by South Sydney at the end of the season.

“I’m very excited to be a part of a quality club which is obviously on the rise,” Roberts said.

“The opportunity to reunite with Michael Maguire is too good to pass up and I’m looking forward to working closely with him again.

James Roberts (Getty)

“I’m also really impressed with the work Wests Tigers are doing in creating pathways for Aboriginal people and it’s something I’m really passionate about.

“I’d like to thank South Sydney for the support they’ve given me and my family over the past two years and I can’t wait to start my new chapter with Wests Tigers.”

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe welcomed Roberts to the club and was looking forward to what the speedster could bring to Leichhardt.

“On behalf of all at the club, I’d like to welcome James to Wests Tigers,” Pascoe said.

“James is a phenomenal athlete and provides another x-factor to our outside backs.

“We firmly believe that the NRL is better off having talents like James in the competition and we’re looking forward to working closely with him both on and off the field.

Tigers star hits back at club

“James understands the responsibility he has to his teammates, the Wests Tigers Members and all those associated with the club and is extremely determined to ensure this opportunity directly contributes to the success of Wests Tigers.”

Wests Tigers Coach Michael Maguire said he was looking forward to working with Roberts again.

“James is clearly an exceptional footballer who will add a lot to our side and I’m very pleased to see him continue his rugby league career with Wests Tigers,” Maguire said.

“I’ve worked closely with James before and know that he has good team around him to help get back to the player that we know he can be.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him back on the rugby league field in 2021 and displaying the talent and commitment that I know will add a lot to our team moving forward.”