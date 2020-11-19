NFL Week 11: Picks and preview

Week 11 brings with it a compelling storyline that stands above the rest. The Pittsburgh Steelers make a bid for 10-0, and with it, near-total control of the AFC North. The Steelers, of course, have their eyes set on bigger things, namely the AFC’s number one seed and a path to the Super Bowl that runs through Heinz Field. Pittsburgh’s game shouldn’t be one of the week’s best; there are plenty of matchups better than their game with Jacksonville. Arizona meets Seattle Thursday night in a rematch of one of the season’s best games, Green Bay and Indianapolis tangle in an interesting inter-conference showdown, and the Ravens and Titans, who have lost two of three and three of four, respectively, try to right themselves in what should be a physical battle. Plus, the Rams and Buccaneers will meet in a Monday night tilt between two of the NFC’s best, though more Antonio Brown drama is already starting to materialize around Tampa Bay.

(BYE: Buffalo, Chicago, NY Giants, San Francisco)

Point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 4-10 Season: 64-81-2