NFL expert picks, predictions for Week 11 straight up

Week 11 of the NFL season features five games between teams with winning records.

That action starts with the “Thursday Night Football” showdown between the Cardinals and Seahawks — a pair of 6-3 teams in the super-competitive NFC West.

On Sunday, the Titans and Ravens meet in a battle of 6-3 team in the 1 p.m. ET slot. The Packers (7-2) and Colts (6-3) square off in the 4:25 p.m. ET. The Sunday Night Football matchup features the Chiefs (8-1) and Raiders (6-3), and the Monday Night Football matchup pits the Rams (6-3) against the Buccaneers (7-3).

It’s a great schedule and a chance to improve on our NFL pick ’em record.

Last Week: 6-7 (before Monday’s game)

Season: 56-39 (before Monday’s game)

With that as the mind, below are our picks and predictions for Week 11:

