Newcastle Knights sign Bailey Hodgson, nephew of Josh Hodgson

The Newcastle Knights have confirmed the signing of English youngster Bailey Hodgson, nephew of Canberra Raiders import Josh Hodgson.

The teenager signed a three-year deal with the Knights and will join the squad for pre-season training after fulfilling two weeks in mandatory quarantine after his arrival from the UK.

Hodgson, who plays at fullback and centre, last month made his Super League debut for the Castleford Tigers, just over a week after turning 18 years old. He has also represented England in their youth national team.

He’ll be joined at the Knights by another teenage Englishman in former Huddersfield centre Dominic Young.

“Bailey is an exciting prospect, he is a natural athlete with great balance and footwork,” Knights’ Head of Recruitment, Clint Zammit, said.

“For the past 13 months I have watched him continue to develop rapidly.

Bailey Hodgson and Josh Hodgson (Twitter/Jamila Toderas)

“His willingness to work hard and compete in every aspect has allowed him to play in the Super League, despite his age.

“Whilst he is only young, he will be afforded all the time and resources required to allow him to grow into a player that we anticipate will have a long career at the Knights.”

Hodgson’s proud uncle Josh shared the signing news on his Instagram.

The teen was sent well wishes by his old Super League club too, who revealed a transfer fee was also involved in his signing by the Knights.

“Castleford Tigers can confirm the club has accepted an undisclosed transfer fee from Newcastle Knights for the services of Bailey Hodgson,” the club said in a statement.

“A graduate of the Tigers’ Scholarship and Youth Programme, Bailey has long held an ambition to follow in his uncle Josh’s footsteps by testing himself in the NRL and had a clause in his contract allowing him to make the move Down Under should a suitable offer come in.

“The money received from the transfer fee shall be re-invested into the Castleford playing squad.”

Castleford have also kept the door ajar should Hodgson decide to return to the club in the future.

“We would like to wish Bailey all the best in Australia, it’s a challenge he always wanted to take on,” Castleford’s Head of Youth Performance, Darren Higgins, said.

“Bailey’s progress is not only great recognition for his own hard work and dedication but for our youth provision with many people involved in this process. In particular, Danny Evans has had a profound impact on Bailey’s development, which I know Bailey is really appreciative of.”