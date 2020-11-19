New Evidence Shows Bobby Brown’s Son, DIED OF COVID-19!!

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of r&b legend Bobby Brown, has passed away at 28, has confirmed.

And now evidence suggested that Bobby Jr may have died from complications of COVID 19. Shortly after his passing, one of Bobby Jr’s friends leaked a recent conversation that they had

In the conversation, that obtained, Bobby Jr complained of a :cough” that came on suddenly. He also complained of other symptoms that sound like Covid.

According to CNN, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a medical emergency call on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m., spokesman Jeff Lee confirmed to CNN. Bobby Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities expect no foul play. His father has not released a statement about his son’s passing.

Bobby’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, who he shared with Whitney Houston, passed away when she was 22 from a drug overdose.

MIKE TYSON FIGHT TRAILER

“If I could have been there two days before, it wouldn’t have went down like that,” he told hosts of The Real back in 2016.

“We prayed and hoped for six months for something better to happen, but when God calls you, he calls you. And I’m pretty sure her mother had a part of that, like, ”Come on, get her up here” -in the best way possible – She was not comfortable by herself, I guess, and she just called my daughter with her.”