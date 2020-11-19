NeNe Leakes On Affair Rumors: French Montana Is Not My Type!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

NeNe Leakes has responded to the allegations that she once cheated on her husband with rapper French Montana.

She says he’s not her type.

“NeNe, you are always making headlines,” The Real co-host Garcelle Beauvais told NeNe. “Have you heard from French? Is this true? Give me the details. Give me the tea.”

NENE LEAKES UPSET OVER RHOA REUNION

“Honey,” NeNe responded, laughing. “Light-skinned French Montana? Honeeeey. Not my type, okay? I love French. He’s super fun. He showed me a lot of love, but he’s not my type of guy. So I didn’t get a chance to cheat on Gregg. Dang. No, there’s always rumours about me doing something.”

