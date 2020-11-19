NeNe Leakes Clears Up That French Montana Cheating Rumor

When it comes to French Montana rumors, NeNe Leakes ain’t worried about nothin’.

That’s because—they aren’t true. Amid claims that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was cheating on her husband Gregg Leakes with the Grammy-nominated rapper, NeNe got the chance to set the record straight on the speculation during a remote Nov. 17 appearance on The Real.

“Not my type, ok,” she told the co-hosts. “I love French. He’s super fun, he’s shown me a lot of love, but he’s not my type of guy, so I didn’t get a chance to cheat on Gregg. Dang.”

The 52-year-old reality star also pointed out, “There’s always rumors about me doing something.”

As for her husband’s reaction, NeNe’s man knows her better. “When you’ve been with somebody as long as I’ve been with Gregg, for 25 years, you know your mate,” she told the co-hosts. “You know what they will do and what they won’t do.”