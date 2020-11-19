NBA undrafted free agents: Tracking notable signings after 2020 NBA Draft

The Heat demonstrated the potential of undrafted free-agent signings on their way to an NBA Finals appearance last season.

Guards Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson, both passed up by every NBA team on their draft nights, were mainstays in Miami’s rotation throughout the year. Robinson in particular shined down the stretch with his excellent 3-point stroke.

So, it’s entirely possible that an undrafted player from the 2020 rookie class will eventually be a contributor. Many post-draft signings are under two-way contracts that could provide multiple NBA opportunities based on G League performance.

MORE: Complete results from 2020 NBA Draft

Here is a running list of 2020 undrafted free agent signings, according to various media reports and team releases:

NBA undrafted free agents 2020

This article will be updated as deals occur. Our list contains highlight signings rather than every move.

Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies

Killian Tillie, F, Gonzaga

Jahlil Tripp, G, Pacific

Sean McDermott, G, Butler

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards